On a bright and sunny Thursday afternoon, locals gathered to watch the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Firefly Bridge, Athens’ newest addition to the dozens of trails and parks managed and maintained by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services.
Attendees were encouraged to arrive before the ribbon cutting and speeches to enjoy refreshments, such as Kona Ice and King of Pops, at the Dudley Park pavilion.
The bridge is 525 feet long with a 10-12 foot trail deck width. This allows for pedestrians and bikers alike to travel from the North Poplar Street trail section to the Dudley Park trail section. It has been modeled with steel arches and is constructed using wood piles placed on top of the original railroad trestle piers, according to the official Firefly website.
The Firefly Bridge was a little over $6 million to fund, according to Mayor Kelly Girtz, and has been in the works since 2000 when ACC bought the original trestle, made famous by R.E.M., in response to public outcry surrounding its impending demolition. The bridge is a stepping stone in completing the Firefly Trail, a 39-mile-long trail that will connect Athens to Union Point, Georgia.
Girtz was the first speaker at the event and touched upon the history of the project.
“Not only has this project been underway for over 20 years…, not only did work begin here in 1883, but as it happens next month marks 20 years since I stepped out of one of my many classroom roles” Girtz said. “I’m always interested in the historical context of things that we’re walking on. I think it cannot be unsaid that we walk in the pathways of many people who are challenged in ways that we decry today.”
Girtz praised the many groups who helped make the Firefly Bridge a reality, such as the Athens-Clarke County Commissioners, FTI Board Members, project managers, contractors and more.
“We have fortunately, multi-county nonprofit Firefly Incorporated, who have been advocates for not only this element of the project, but the elements that are going to expand all the way to Union Point,” Girtz said.
After the ribbon was cut, bikers and pedestrians were the first to be able to enjoy the new bridge.
Logan Beard, a sophomore graphic design major at the University of Georgia, attended the ribbon cutting and said he is excited to utilize the bridge and trail, something that “benefits everybody.”
“I am really excited that I can walk or ride my bike away from how busy downtown is,” Beard said.