On Saturday, Nov. 20, members of the Athens community gathered in Ben Burton Park for a vigil to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance.
According to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 by activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the life of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered in Allston, Massachusetts. Since then it has become an important tradition in LGBTQ+ communities arround the world to commemorate the lives of transgender people lost to violence.
Saturday’s vigil was a collaboration between Danielle Bonnano of the Athens Queer Collective and Cameron Jay of Athens Pride. Bonanno said Jay reached out to her after Athens Pride ended and they worked together to organize the event.
“We just didn't want Trans Awareness Week to go, you know, unnoticed,” Bonanno said. “ We didn't want all those lives to go without some sort of remembrance.”
The event was open to all members of the Athens community. Bonanno said these gatherings are a great opportunity to bring awareness to how cisgender allies can support their transgender peers.
The vigil began with opening remarks from Jay and Bonanno. Bonnano emphasized the importance of gathering to remember transgender people who had passed.
“375 trans and gender diverse people have been reported murdered in the past year … and it is almost double the number of murders 10 years ago,” Bonanno said. “The above figures do not include all the trans people who took their own lives, because they felt that that was a better option than to live in a society that doesn't accept them.”
The next speaker was musician Adria Stembridge, who spoke about ways that cisgender people can be better allies.
“Trans and non-binary individuals in crisis are not the problem,” Stembridge said. “How society treats us when we are in crisis is the problem.”
Stembridge gave advice on how to help transgender people in accute crisis, advising attendees to listen and express support, validate feelings, move slowly, and be patient.
“Trans individuals in crisis deserve care and love, not repercussions and scorn,” Stembridge said. “We deserve to be heard and included. Not cast aside and demonized.”
Stembridge advised allies to consider their privilege when helping someone in crisis, and cautioned against calling 911, citing the incident where police officers killed Scout Schultz, a non-binary student at Georgia Tech, in 2017. She said this advice is doubly true if the person in crisis is Black.
“How cis allies react to trans people in distress goes a long way in suicide prevention,” Stembridge said. “Please be there for us, please let us live.”
The next speaker was District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, who pointed out that while the holiday has been observed around the country for over 20 years, this is the first time that the city government has honored the lives lost with a formal dedication in Athens.
Mayor Kelly Girtz was also present as Parker read a proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance on behalf of Athens Clarke County Commission.
“I affirm that transgender Athenians make our community stronger and more vibrant, and urge my fellow Athenians to solemnly reflect on and honor the lives lost to anti transgender violence on this day, and to join me in uplifting the dignity of every transgender person in our city, state and country,” Parker said.
After Girtz delivered closing remarks on the proclamation, the mic opened to members of the community, followed by the reading of names.
The reading of names is a tradition where attendees take turns reading the name of every transgender person who lost their life to violence in the last year. Blue, stapled sheets of paper were passed out with the name, age, date of death and short biography of each person who’d passed. During Saturday's vigil, time only permitted reading the 46 names of those who’d died in the United States.
The event concluded with a moment of silence, accompanied by a recording of “We Won’t Be Erased,” a song by Atlanta musician Cathleen Thomas.
“I know that often we judge progress by benchmarks the first transgender person to serve in a state legislature or serve in a presidential cabinet,” Parker said, “But I find it really fruitful to also ground ourselves in, the world we want to create, of lasts. The last person to lose their lives to suicide, the last person to be murdered, [the last] transgender person to wake up under a bridge because they were kicked out by their family, the last transgender person to be misgendered or called the wrong name, these things that we need to lay to rest behind us. Not only celebrating those lasts but thinking about how we got there and carrying that knowledge of how we want those fights forward and the continued work of collective liberation.”