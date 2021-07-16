This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a series of riots against police from June 28-July 3 that served as the catalyst for a new generation of political activism within the LGBTQ+ community.
Kellie Divine and Jenn Sparx, Athens-Clarke County residents who identify as LGBTQ+, reflect on changes made since.
“[One of the major changes made] is how we live our lives out in public,” Sparx said. “You now have the option to be an [openly] gay lawyer or teacher.”
Sparx also said while these roles have always existed within the LGBTQ+ community, their identities had to be hidden because it was not accepted.
Divine, who has performed as a drag queen for over 13 years in ACC and is the show director for Athens Showgirl Cabaret, said he’s seen many changes in the drag community.
When Divine first started, Athens did not have a gay club. He did a benefit show for a friend whose sister passed away to raise money for a funeral, and that's when Divine met other drag queens and local entertainers. He’s done drag since.
“10-15 years ago, drag queens had to get ready at the bar and come in as a boy because it was the law,” Divine said. “Now, you can walk down the street in full drag.”
Divine attributes shows such as "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and "The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula" for exposing and changing the landscape of drag.
The anniversary of Stonewall and the activism it sparked marks a time to celebrate and advocate for equality. Divine also believes Pride month is an important event for the LGBTQ+ community, equal to other national holidays and a time for understanding history.
“We celebrate Pride both because it's part of history. It's almost like Presidents Day, Halloween and Christmas,” Divine said. “National Pride month is part of the LGBTQ+ history, and a time for the younger generation to understand where the older generation had to come from.”
Sparx, who echoed the same sentiment, discussed how he and his family celebrate Pride. He said his brother accompanies him to pride and brings his wife and children to expose them to LGBTQ+ culture and issues.
“It doesn't feel weird [or like he's] trying to appropriate gay culture. He just wants his kids to know that, like, it's very hard,” Sparx said.
A recent study done by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focusing on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth, found that one in four LGBTQ+ youths identifies as nonbinary. Among Generation Z, one in every six adults considers themselves LGBTQ+, according to Gallup.
Sparx said the statistics weren’t surprising due to shifting attitudes over the last two years. LGBTQ+ representation in the media used to be rare, but that’s changed, he said. Divine agreed.
“I remember when Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell, those celebrities came out, it was big back in the day,” Divine said. “Now you see it on Nickelodeon — it's been a long way in the last 15 years.”