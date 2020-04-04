PruittHealth-Grandview is the only long-term care facility in Athens with a confirmed case of COVID-19 as of April 1, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There are 47 long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
PruittHealth-Grandview is located on Winston Drive in Athens.
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp relayed federal guidance for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. According to the press release, nursing homes are advised to comply with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, conduct symptom and temperature screenings for people in the facility and use personal protective equipment when interacting with patients and residents.
The press release also advised nursing homes to designate separate facilities and units for residents and individuals with positive or unknown COVID-19 statuses.
The DPH will send an updated list of facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 every Friday.
There are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County as of 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the DPH. Eight people have died due to the disease in ACC as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.