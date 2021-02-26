When the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the U.S. in December, many felt it was the light at the end of a long, dark and death-ridden tunnel. What many didn’t anticipate was a slow rollout hampered by everything from anti-vaccine protests to transit and storage issues.
The situation in Athens is hardly different. Without much guidance from the federal and state government, vaccine distribution has been left to health departments, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies operating in fragmented districts across Georgia. The rollout is especially difficult in rural and low income communities.
A logistical nightmare
“[Rural and low-income communities] have had the greatest loss of life, and they oftentimes have the most people with pre-existing conditions and things like that,” said Mariah Parker, Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner. “At the same time, there’s a lot of concern with medical experts about delays in getting the vaccine to them.”
Paige Cummings, executive director of the Athens Nurses Clinic, said one of the biggest challenges facing vaccine distribution in rural areas has to do with transportation and storage. The Pfizer vaccine, the first one approved in the U.S., must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. The Moderna vaccine must be stored between minus 13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit and can’t be refrozen.
Cummings said the extreme temperatures and risk of expiration make it extremely difficult to bring the vaccine to rural communities, which are often isolated and lack adequate health care facilities.
“Some of the smaller hospitals in rural Georgia have had difficulty getting it because they can’t maintain the very rigid storage requirements, and they don’t want it to go to waste,” Cummings said. “It happened in Elberton. They gave it to teachers because they didn’t want it to go to waste, and then they’ve got their ability to give vaccinations snatched away [by the government] for a while.”
To better reach rural areas, President Joe Biden has proposed mobile vaccination units. Cummings still worries the ultra-cold temperatures needed to store the vaccine will present an issue. However, she said a possible solution could be the COVID-19 vaccine announced by Johnson & Johnson, which can be stored between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. It has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
“On mobile units, it could go out to where neighborhood coordinators have people gathered,” Cummings said. “They could go to the churches, and the churches usually have listservs of all of your population. And they can get the listservs and say, ‘We’re doing vaccinations on this date; call here to make an appointment.’ We can do this grassroots spread across the state.”
Shortcomings and shortages
Shortages of vaccines have also hindered distribution, Cummings said. The Athens Nurses Clinic, which offers health care services at little to no cost and specializes in caring for low-income individuals, is approved to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. However, even large hospitals in the Athens area have struggled to secure vaccine inventory, and as a result, smaller clinics like the Athens Nurses Clinic have yet to receive doses.
Much of this is due to a lack of coordination at the state and federal levels. Despite experts’ recommendations to allocate vaccines based on where outbreaks were located, the Trump administration instead based supply on population. They also left it to states to decide how vaccines would be distributed and administered, meaning much of Georgia’s vaccine rollout fell to its underfunded and overwhelmed public health care system.
To ease the strain, the ACC Commission has partnered with local pharmacies to distribute vaccines, Parker said. The commission is also working alongside the Department of Public Health to communicate available appointments and monitor wait times. Commissioners have also considered more creative ways to get the vaccine out to the public.
“Commissioner Denson had this idea of having, like, a drive-in movie, where you get a bunch of people in their cars, and folks come around and they’re chilling, watching a film [while receiving vaccines], whatever it takes,” Parker said.
Fighting fear and misinformation
Even with adequate vaccine supply, other roadblocks mar the road to herd immunity, most notably the spread of misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. Black communities in particular are wary due to the history of racism in health care in America.
Cummings said her clinic’s Black patients recall the Tuskegee Study, an experiment conducted in 1932 in which Black men were left with untreated syphilis without proper consent. People living in rural areas have also expressed hesitancy about taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The community I represent is historically Black and working class, and I think there’s a lot of justified concerns around vaccines and general fears around engaging with health care providers,” Parker said.
To fight the spread of misinformation and reassure Athens residents of the vaccines’ safety, Parker is working with a team of local volunteers to provide information about the vaccines and their side effects. Other commissioners are sending out newsletters and working alongside the ACC Public Information Office to provide citizens with accurate information, Parker said.
Cummings said the Athens Nurses Clinic is also working to build confidence in the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness by reassuring patients that the clinic staff has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Most of our patients have agreed that if we get the vaccine, they will take it,” Cummings said. “You have to have people that you actually deal with and trust, not just a figurehead, saying, ‘I got it, it’s fine.’ They need to know the people they trust to provide their health care or the teachers they trust to take care of their kids believe that this is a safe vaccine to take.”
Even as health care providers and government officials work to distribute the vaccine, low-income and rural communities continue to grapple with the pandemic and its consequences.
“I believe that, in a good part, our population was the first to start losing their jobs,” Cummings said of the patients she serves. “Wait staff in restaurants, house maids, cleaners in buildings — either very low-income jobs or people who are unemployed, period. They have been hit very hard.”
Parker said many of their constituents have fallen ill or lost loved ones to COVID-19. Many more are out of work or underemployed.
“Knowing the ways our kids are impacted by not being face-to-face at school, and the number of constituents of mine that contact me about unemployment claims, things like that, I feel a little bit of impatience about [the vaccine rollout],” Parker said. “I would love to see it happening a lot quicker than it is now.”