According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 26 individuals in Georgia were arrested over an 11-day period for crimes related to child sexual exploitation, in a multi-jurisdictional and statewide operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach.”
Operation Sneaky Peach consisted of the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and 24 other agencies that make up the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, including the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
One of the 26 individuals arrested is a 38-year-old resident of Athens-Clarke County. He was charged with sexual exploitation of children and was booked into Clarke County Jail.
He was a participant in what authorities are calling “technology facilitated crimes against children,” according to the release. These crimes include the trade and possession of child pornography, as well as the use of technology in order to contact minors to arrange for encounters of a sexual nature.
ACCPD, along with other law enforcement agencies involved in the ICAC Task Force, spent three months gathering information and planning for Operation Sneaky Peach.
ACCPD and others in the ICAC Task Force used both proactive and reactive investigative methods, leading to the arrest of the 26 individuals.
The proactive methods consisted of undercover online chat investigations, in which authorities would discover individuals attempting to contact who they believed to be minors. The reactive methods consisted of the investigation of CyberTips sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were related to the possession, manufacturing and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
There may be more arrests to come, the release said. Authorities are still investigating the 281 electronic devices that were seized.
Anyone with information about these arrests or about other cases of child sexual exploitation are encouraged to contact the GBI Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), submitting them online via https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.