Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two victims injured in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 29 North at 5 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.

Calvin Louis Brown, 29, of Athens was arrested on Feb. 21 on two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of aggravated battery after a 60-year-old woman was shot multiple times and a 64-year-old man was shot once.

Both victims were taken to an unspecified local hospital, according to the release. The woman was treated and released, while the man was treated for a serious injury and is still in the hospital.

Police detained Brown at his residence on Rolling Ridge Drive, and he was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail around 1:30 this morning, according to jail records. Brown may face additional charges as the investigation continues, according to the release.

Police ask anyone who has information on the incident to contact Det. Michael Carroll at 762-400-7098 or Michael.Carroll@accgov.com, or contact Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. According to the release, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading into a conviction in this incident.