The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD.
Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, according to the report.
The two individuals shot each other and Rice was transported to the hospital where he survived his injuries.
Rice drove the vehicle that approached the 18-year-old and assaulted him with a firearm. He is also a convicted felon and a known gang member, according to ACCPD Lt. Shaun Barnett in an email to The Red & Black.
The 18-year-old is expected to survive the shooting.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact the Gang Unit through their anonymous online tip website.