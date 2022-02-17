The FBI arrested an Athens man on Feb. 10, 2022, on assault charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol insurrection, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Feb. 10.
The FBI identified the man as 20-year-old Jake Maxwell, who they arrested in Flowery Branch last week and charged with six criminal counts in the District of Columbia. Maxwell is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds on the West Terrace of the Capitol, according to court documents filed in Washington, D.C.
Last October, the FBI received information from a confidential source claiming that Maxwell was involved in a “physical confrontation” with a law enforcement officer during the riot, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
The FBI agent reported he examined body camera footage of two Metropolitan Police Department officers and identified Maxwell as the man in the video. Maxwell was seen banging his hands and pushing on the officer’s shield as the officer attempted to push him away, according to the press release.
"During that struggle, Maxwell first hooked his arm around the officer’s baton. The officer then got his baton away from Maxwell and used it to keep Maxwell away from the line of law enforcement trying to protect the Capitol building from the crowd of rioters," the DOJ release said. "Maxwell, however, grabbed the officer’s baton with his left hand and pulled on it during the struggle."
The FBI compared the camera footage with a photo from his father’s Facebook page of Maxwell wearing the same clothing and cowboy hat, according to AJC.
This isn’t the first Athens resident to be arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Two Athens area residents were arrested on June 11, 2021.
In fact, this is the 18th individual with ties to the state of Georgia who has been arrested in relation to the insurrection, according to AJC.
Since Jan. 6, 2021, over 725 people nationwide have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the DOJ.
Maxwell appeared before a U.S. District Court judge last Friday. The first appearance hearing is to notify the defendant of charges and consider bond, if available at all.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office released an affidavit filed by the FBI claiming that on April 1, 2021, an agent called and spoke to Maxwell, one of his family members and a third person, who all verified they traveled and attended former President Donald Trump's rally in Washington, D.C.
Maxwell met and interviewed with FBI agents in the Atlanta field office on Dec. 9, 2021, and verified the man seen in the footage was him. However, he said “he did not remember doing those things,” according to a Feb. 9 FBI report.
“He said he was under the effects of being sprayed with an irritant and that he had started freakin’ out,” according to AJC .