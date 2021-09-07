The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a 37-year-old Athens man on child pornography charges on Aug. 26, according to a Tuesday GBI press release.
The man, Justin Coates, has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children. The arrest was part of an ongoing effort by the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which seeks to identify those involved in the child pornography trade, according to the release.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department assisted the GBI in arresting Coates.
Anyone with information regarding other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870, or submit a tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS or online here.