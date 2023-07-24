A 29-year-old Athens man died Sunday in a motorcycle accident on North Avenue, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
ACCPD responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. Initial investigation indicated that a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, driven by a 22-year-old man from Monticello, Georgia, turned left onto North Avenue from Northside Drive. The truck hit a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, driven by the Athens man, which was traveling south on North Avenue, the release said.
The Athens man died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release. This is the 11th fatal crash to happen in Athens-Clarke County this year.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Lewis at 762-400-7169 or at joey.lewis@accgov.com.