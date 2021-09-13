A 41-year-old Athens man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle early Saturday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Michael Dowdy Jr. was traveling near the 200 block of Pittard Road from Highway 72 around 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning when a 2010 Mazda CX-9 struck his bicycle, according to the release. Police have identified the driver of the Mazda.
ACCPD reminds everyone to equip their bicycles with a forward-facing white light and a rear-facing red light, especially when traveling at night.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing, and ACCPD asks anyone with information to contact Ofc. James Trotter at James.Trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326.