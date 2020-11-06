An individual was struck and killed by a train near Jefferson Road by the Georgia 10 Loop during the week of Nov. 1, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
The man, 37-year-old Charles Lawrence, was walking in the same direction that the train was traveling, the train conductor reported to the ACCPD. The conductor sounded the horn and applied the brakes, but Lawrence didn’t move. Lawrence was an Athens resident.
The ACCPD continues to investigate this incident with the help of CSX Railroad personnel.
Anyone with information concerning the collision is encouraged to contact the ACCPD at (706) 613-3345.
Train tracks are private property, so it is both dangerous and illegal to walk on or around train tracks, the press release said.
