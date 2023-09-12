A 33 year-old Athens man was sentenced to 129 months of federal imprisonment for hiding handmade knives while in a federal detention center, for the illegal possession of a firearm and for violating the terms of his probation.
“An Athens resident with a lengthy and violent criminal history was sentenced to serve more than ten years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun, hiding homemade shanks while in federal detention and violating the terms of his supervised release,” the Offices of U.S. Attorneys said in a statement.
The man was sentenced to 105 months after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to 60 months, to be served concurrently, for pleading guilty to possession of contraband while in prison and 24 months, to be served consecutively, for violating the terms of his supervised release.
“The penalty is steep for prisoners caught with contraband weapons and violent repeat offenders who illegally possess guns,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “In this case, [the Athens man] violated both and is now held accountable with additional prison time.”
The man is ineligible for parole.