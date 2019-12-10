Athens-Clarke County announced the appointment of a new director of the Housing and Community Development Department and the resignation of the director of the Economic Development Department in a Dec. 9 press release.
ACC Manager Blaine Williams named Hayley Banerjee the new director of the Housing and Community Development Department. Banerjee, a University of Georgia alumna, has served as the department’s interim director since April and has worked in the department since 2016, according to the release.
The goal of the department is to fund “the creation and rehabilitation of affordable housing,” to provide “services for disadvantaged populations,” and “promote economic mobility among residents” of the county, the release said.
“I am honored to serve as director of the Housing and Community Development department and am excited to work collaboratively to support and improve the lives of all our residents,” Banerjee said in the press release.
Williams also announced the director of the county’s Economic Development Department, Michelle Nguyen, resigned effective Dec. 2. Williams appointed the department’s Manufacturing and Industry Specialist Ryan Thornton as the interim director “until a permanent replacement is named after a national search,” according to the release.
“Although Michelle has decided to pursue other opportunities, I want to thank her for her work for the Athens community and the Unified Government over the years in both in the Economic Development Department and the Human Resources Department,” Williams said in the press release.
The Economic Development Department aims to “serve as the primary point of contact” for businesses looking to expand into Athens-Clarke County, according to the press release.
