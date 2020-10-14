Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams discussed the county’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the mayor and commission in a work session Tuesday evening. Williams listed bars that received citations for noncompliance with occupancy limits and went into detail about the county’s enforcement of its mask mandate.
On the weekend of Sept. 27, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department conducted 73 bar occupancy checks. Ultimately, six bars were noncompliant with Gov. Brian Kemp’s bar occupancy limit.
The following weekend, ACCPD conducted 49 occupancy checks, finding four noncompliant bars. Those found to be noncompliant received either a citation or a warning.
Silver Dollar, The Rowdy Goose, General Beauregard’s and Genesis received citations on the weekend of Sept. 27, Williams said. Wonderbar, Moonshine and On The Rocks received warnings during the weekend of Oct. 4. Cloud Bar received a citation that weekend.
Williams said six bars were found to be noncompliant on the weekend of Oct. 11. SOUND TRACK, Bad Moon Bar, Bourbon Street and Bar South received warnings. Sake Mama and Woodford received citations.
Per Gov. Kemp’s order, bar occupancy is limited to 50 patrons or 35% of total listed fire capacity, whichever is greater. Bars are also not allowed to serve parties of more than six patrons at a table.
“Let’s just say at this point, it should not be a surprise that these occupancy limits are in place,” Williams said. “We are pursuing this to the full extent of what we’re allowed to under the governor’s order.”
Under Kemp’s order, if a business receives at least two citations for noncompliance, police can mandate the closure of the business for as long as the order is in effect on the next offense.
To ensure compliance with the county’s mask mandate, ACCPD distributed 803 masks to residents who didn’t have them on the weekend of Sept. 27. No citations in violation of the county’s mask mandate were written during that weekend. On the weekend of Oct. 4, ACCPD distributed 1,226 masks and issued 425 warnings for noncompliance but did not issue any citations.
Interesting. Seems to be all underage student bars while the townie bars seem to have no issues. Shut these places down.
