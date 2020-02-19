The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission accepted two related agreements setting up the process for the Classic Center arena and other developments and future leasing with the Classic Center Authority with a 7-2 vote during a Feb. 18 special session.
The intergovernmental agreement sets up the process for providing the CCA with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds to construct a new 5,500-seat arena, a hotel, a senior living development and a parking deck around the existing Classic Center. It also details the planning process for the new developments.
The lease agreement renews all property the CCA leases through a 2002 agreement for 50 years.
The $34 million in funding for planning and construction will come from the SPLOST 2020 Classic Center Arena project, which voters approved in November 2019. Additional funding for the project will come from “a variety of sources,” according to the intergovernmental agreement.
Under the agreement, the CCA will develop a master plan and provide the county with regular updates. The plan and its costs must be approved by the local government, according to the intergovernmental agreement.
At least 25% of the arena’s energy use must come from renewable energy sources and the parking area must include equipment to charge electric vehicles, according to the lease agreement.
The lease agreement also requires the CCA to pay its employees a living wage as determined by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology living wage calculator. According to the calculator, the living wage for two working adults with one child in Clarke County would be $12.79 per hour per adult.
The CCA will pay ACC $1 per year in rent to use the ACC-owned land, according to the lease agreement.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link voiced concern that there has not been enough time for public input on the project. Commissioners previously put the matter on hold at a Feb. 4 voting meeting.
“I feel like the work’s not complete. Having a proper agenda session to discuss it gives more opportunity for public input. This is a huge project,” Link said. “It’s not just an arena. This is multiple buildings, basically remaking the entire eastern portion of downtown.”
Link also said she worried the project would create an “exclusive playground for the wealthy” that would “line billionaire corporations’ pockets” instead of benefitting the Athens community as a whole.
District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith started the motion to accept both agreements in one vote.
“I don’t think this is a playground for billionaires,” NeSmith said. “It’s a playground for me, and I’m not a billionaire, that’s for sure. And it’s gonna create 600 new jobs, or more.”
Link and District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker voted to not accept the agreements. District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards was not present at the meeting. All other commissioners voted to approve the agreements.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson said the requirement for the arena to run on 25% renewable energy was not enough, saying ACC needed to be more bold in pursuing its plan to run on 100% renewable energy by 2035.
ACC attorney Judd Drake noted the 25% goal was only a minimum requirement, and the CCA could use a higher percentage of renewable energy. Mayor Kelly Girtz said there was still more planning to do regarding the specifics of the construction.
During an agenda setting session immediately following the special session, the Mayor and Commission briefly discussed adding solar panels to a fire station on Oglethorpe Avenue, increasing the current budget for the Animal Services Department and establishing a community energy fund. The Mayor and Commission will discuss these items at a later date.
The Mayor and Commission will hold a public review of the fiscal year 2021 budget by an independent agency on Feb. 25. The next voting meeting is March 3.
