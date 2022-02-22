During a regular session voting meeting on Feb. 1, the Athens-Clarke County Commission approved the Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General’s application to renew the Victims of Crime Act Grant and amend the S.T.O.P. Violence Against Women Grant.
Both grants provide financial assistance to states to improve the criminal justice system’s response to domestic violence and the emotional and physical needs of crime victims.
Christine Scartz, a University of Georgia clinical assistant professor in the School of Law and the director of the Jane W. Wilson Family Justice Clinic, said these grants will allow for the continuation of the work done by the Solicitor General’s office that focuses on victims of domestic violence and stalking.
About one in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported some form of intimate partner violence-related impact, according to the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.
Due to their often dangerous and complicated nature, cases that involve domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence and violations of protective orders need special attention.
Understanding this need in Athens, the Solicitor General’s office requested renewed funding for the Violence Against Women Act grant’s domestic violence prosecutor position and the VOCA grant’s victim witness advocates and victim notification clerk positions.
Scartz said the renewal of the grants will allow for specialized prosecutors who are knowledgeable on these cases and for victim witness advocates to continue providing a high-quality and focused level of service needed in the community.
Even though the VAWA and VOCA grants provide critical funding for this work, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle believes the conversation around domestic violence has evolved. They said people need to stop conflating violence response with punishment with prevention.
“I think what we find is that violence which prevails in our society is currently dealt primarily through a system that just responds to things after it happens, and sort of arrives at identifying who did the wrong thing and then punishing them,” Houle said. “We need to rethink violence as a, as a thing that we need to be working to prevent, changing the context that people are in as well as skill-building and resource-building for individuals.”
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker shares similar sentiments and believes governments should consider other initiatives that would be more successful in preventing gender-based violence.
“There are myriad public health approaches to [intimate partner violence] prevention including investments in housing so that individuals fearing IPV can escape potentially dangerous situations; mental healthcare to help address trauma that may manifest in violent behavior and to help potentially violent individuals develop healthier coping mechanisms, etc,” Commissioner Parker said in an email to The Red & Black.
Scartz said that she is happy to see these grants continuing because they are part of a community based response to domestic violence.
“The fact that our prosecutors are willing to continue to seek funding to support these positions I think speaks volumes to the fact that this community really wants to bring the, the resources that they can bear, to provide the best response possible to the issue,” Scartz said.