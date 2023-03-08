On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted unanimously in favor of a $650 million redevelopment plan for the Georgia Square Mall property.
The highly anticipated decision came after months of discussion, votes, delays and redesigns surrounding the plan within the commission as well as the Leaven Group and W&A Engineering, the firms behind the project proposal.
The proposed plan includes the demolition and redevelopment of over 60% of the mall property, and renovation of the remaining space. The newly constructed area will be a mixed-use commercial and residential space with close to 1,200 affordable housing units and 72,000 square feet of commercial space, completely transforming the over 70-acre site.
The plan also includes a new transit station on Atlanta Highway, 12-foot multi-use pathways for improved bicycle and pedestrian traffic and an overall emphasis on sustainable design.
Before the vote, several representatives from community organizations voiced their approval of the project. David Bradley, president and CEO of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce said the board of directors at the chamber of commerce support the proposed redevelopment, citing benefits such as increased retail sales tax revenue, added green space on the property and over 1,000 added jobs.
“Y’all, these benefits are generational and transformational,” David Bradley said.
Bradley went on to say that the development company’s local ties will benefit the project and better guide the decisions around the redevelopment compared to an outside developer.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle motioned to approve the plan, and discussed the lengthy process of getting the plan to this point. Houle said the first plan was filed in December 2021. Houle said there was much discussion and critique, but the second round of proposals that were presented to the commission in the fall of 2022 had much more community benefit included in the project.
“What we ultimately saw in the second round that came to us in the fall … was a project that baked in a lot of community benefit into … its design,” Houle said.
Commissioner Houle said there will be many more town halls to discuss the mall redevelopment going forward.
“We’ve got plenty more to talk about, for sure,” Houle said.
The Red & Black will continue to follow the long-term redevelopment. Please return to redandblack.com for updates.