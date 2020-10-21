The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission unanimously voted to allow county staff to negotiate a contract with Astra Group, a contracting company, to build a bridge over Trail Creek as part of the Firefly Trail project during a special called session Tuesday night.
County Manager Blaine Williams said an engineer’s estimate for the project was $3.9 million, but Astra Group’s bid for the project — which was the lowest bid the county received — was for $5.7 million.
The bridge would be built over the part of Trail Creek that runs through Walker Park.
The vote also authorized county staff to examine cost-saving measures for the project.
District 8 Commissioner Andy Herod said a shortage of available lumber due to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the cost.
Funding for the bridge’s construction will come from the 2018 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The Firefly Trail is a project to build a 39-mile multi-purpose trail that runs through ACC, Oglethorpe County and Greene County.The project is headed by Firefly Trail, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded in 2007.
The first section of the Firefly Trail opened in ACC on Oct. 20, 2017, and another part opened in Winterville on Oct. 16. The goal of the trail is to promote recreation and active transportation, according to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Williams said the mayor and commission would likely see the final construction contract in December.
At an agenda setting session immediately following the special called session, commissioners discussed tax issues with short-term rentals of properties. Herod said that people who rent out their property through vacation rental websites like Airbnb or VRBO are supposed to pay the county’s hotel and motel excise tax and have a business occupation tax certificate.
“The vast majority of people are not doing that,” Herod said.
Herod is the chair of the county’s Government Operations Committee, which Mayor Kelly Girtz assigned to conduct a review of issues with short-term rentals.
Herod recommended that the county find a company to create a database of short-term rentals in Athens to address tax and code enforcement issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.