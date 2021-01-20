The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed the possibility of shortening a proposed contract extension with Axon, the Arizona-based technology company that supplies the ACC Police Department with Tasers and body cameras, in an agenda setting session Tuesday.
In a voting meeting on Dec. 1, the mayor and commission voted to postpone approving a $2.7 million contract extension with Axon to receive 231 updated Tasers and replace 231 body cameras. ACCPD did not begin using Tasers until 2015.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker and District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers expressed hesitation on investing too much money into the Tasers and body cameras. Parker said they worry that in five years, they may discover that these levels of preparedness weren’t necessary.
Currently, Parker and Myers are working to develop a plan for a collateralized debt obligation for a shorter term contract of two to three years with Axon, especially for the Tasers. Ideally, the two said they would like to separate the contract between the body cameras and Tasers.
A CDO is a type of structured asset security that is backed by a pool of loans and other assets that are sold to institutional investors.
“I am in support of listening to the police department and their needs, but I want to especially listen to the community...we need to be respectful to both while also having a larger community discussion about our public safety and police enforcement,” Myers said.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle said they are also doubtful to lock into a long contract with Axon because of their skepticism towards the efficiency of the Tasers and their life expectancies.
“There are three reasons why I am hesitant about this. First because it is expensive, second because the devices are potentially ineffective and third because the use of Tasers may reinforce crisis response as there may be too few first responders with too few equipment,” Houle said.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton said she is also concerned about the cost of the Tasers and the length of the contract. Thornton agreed that more progress should take place regarding Parker and Myer’s idea for a CDO.
The commission also left multiple items of new and old business off of its consent agenda for further discussion at its next voting meeting, including ideas surrounding sidewalk and bike improvement and policies for naming streets in Athens.