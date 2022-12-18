The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed a grant that would continue funding a drug task force, recommendations for short-term rentals and the American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation for affordable housing at the Dec. 13 special-called session.
Drug task force grant
The renewal of funding for four Athens-Clarke County Police Department positions in the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force was discussed by the commissioners on Tuesday. Since 2012, six ACCPD officers have been involved in the task force with four positions partially funded by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. The funding has to be renewed by the mayor and commission every year.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force is made of staff from the ACCPD, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office. The task force investigates illegal drug activity and aims at overall crime prevention.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle opened discussion on the item by openly opposing the funding’s renewal. Houle said staff resources would be better spent on other efforts to curb violent crime, such as targeting those who traffic firearms. They expressed concerns over the connection of drugs to crime prevention.
“To continue to conflate the failed War on Drugs with the prevention of violent crime I think is something that we would do well to cease doing as a community, so I’d prefer to see us pursuing these grants through a different lens where we’re framing things around the prevention of violence or specifically, prosecuting violent crime or illegal firearms instead of relying on drugs as the way to arrest and prosecute people,” Houle said.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link said she also feels that other routes of tackling crime could be taken, but feels the task force is a worthwhile investment in tackling crime. Link also mentioned the lack of authority a local government has to regulate firearms when the state legislature allows for open carry.
Tim Denson, District 5 Commissioner, backed Houle’s statements and said he would not vote for the renewal of funding. Denson said the task force should instead be focused solely on illegal gun and gang activity.
Fentanyl usage and the numbers of overdoses in the county were also brought up. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers said the issue was as severe as guns and wants to support the ACCPD’s efforts on the issue.
The ordinance to renew did not pass and was moved to be reconsidered at another meeting.
Items related to housing
The commission also talked about American Rescue Plan Act funding for affordable housing and the Government Operations Committee’s recommendations related to short-term rentals at the meeting.
A proposed allocation of over $6 million in ARPA funds were presented by Mayor Kelly Girtz and included funding for the Athens Land Trust, Athens Area Habitat for Humanity, Athens Community Council on Aging, East Athens Development Corporation and the Acceptance Recovery Center.
A substitute motion from Commissioner Tim Denson for the ARPA funding agenda item to see if the Eviction Prevention Program may move forward passed unanimously.
The Government Operations Committee’s review outlines a recommendation to the mayor and commission to have short-term rentals treated comparably to bed-and-breakfasts as well as approve the issuance of request for proposals or RFPs to monitor and regulate short-term rentals.
The motion passed unanimously.
Also on the agenda
The mayor and commission voted to make the design changes done as a part of the Prince Avenue Pilot Project permanent. The Classic Center Arena Hickory Street parking deck, a SPLOST 2020 project, was also discussed. The agenda item asked the commission to approve the proposed schematic design for the parking deck as well as approve an intergovernmental agreement between ACC and the Classic Center Authority.
The motion passed 6-1, with Commissioner Russell Edwards opposing.
Looking ahead
Mayor Kelly Girtz thanked Commissioners Link, Denson and Edwards for their time on the ACC Commission, gifting them trays before opening the floor to the commission to conclude the meeting.
The odd-numbered districts in ACC were on the ballot for the 2022 election, but with redistricting going into effect January 2023, Commissioners Link, Denson and Edwards were unable to run for reelection.
In her closing remarks, Commissioner Link did announce she was planning to run for the District 2 commission seat for the March 21, 2023 special election.
Commissioners Patrick Davenport and Ovita Thornton were reelected and will rejoin the Commission in addition to the newly elected commissioners of Districts 3, 5 and 7, Tiffany Taylor, Dexter Fisher and John Culpepper, respectively.
The mayor and commission will meet again on Jan. 3, 2023, for a regular session, according to the ACCGov website.