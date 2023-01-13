The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission met on Thursday evening for their first session of the new year. They discussed the Barber Street Project Concept, the mall TAD, replacement of Fire Station #5, the gang crisis, and health services for inmates.
Barber Street Project Concept
Transportation and Public Works Department assistant director Rani Katreeb, along with coworkers Stephen Bailey, Daniel Sizemore, Sarah Johnson, and Lauren Blais presented their ideas for reconstructing roads in Athens to include bike lanes.
The proposed project is a continuation of the Athens in Motion movement, AiM, which was approved by the commission on Oct. 2, 2018. The goal of AiM is to minimize safety concerns by adding designated lanes for cyclists on Barber Street, separate from automobiles and pedestrians.
In a survey recently conducted by the department which garnered 103 responses, 43% percent of Athens-Clarke County residents were in favor of removing on-street parking to make room for the bike lane and 38% of survey respondents were in favor of keeping the parking. However, residents of Barber Street and business staff, which made up 27% of the survey, expressed concerns and 43% were in favor of keeping the parking.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle and District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers were among the commissioners that also shared these concerns. District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport expressed concern over pedestrian safety.
The department suggested adding a two-way separated bike lane with sidewalks from Chase Street to Prince Avenue after consideration of various design plans. The option “repurposes” on-street parking to be converted into the bike lane and sidewalk. The projected cost of the Prince Avenue segment is around $1.16 million, with the total for all segments coming to around $8.8 million, including the Prince Avenue intersection.
The commission will vote on the project at a special called work session on Jan. 31.
Mall TAD Overview
Business development and incentive coordinator Caitlin Dye presented the Mall Area Redevelopment Committee’s Tax Allocation District application.
TAD funding works to meet the goals of public infrastructure needs, housing opportunities, economic development partnership opportunities and youth development, Dye said.
If approved by the Mall Area Redevelopment Committee, the mayor and commissioners will vote to approve the mall development on Feb. 7.
Fire Station #5 Replacement Project Concept
SPLOST project administrator Daniel Garren and Fire Chief Jeff Scarbough proposed a replacement of the current Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Station #5. The station, located in East Athens, is out of date and lacks adequate space, is not ADA compliant, has safety hazards and an outdated HVAC and electrical system.
The proposed project includes male and female living accommodations, 15 parking spaces, various proposed additions to address firefighter health and cancer prevention, added space and to meet the ACC government sustainability policy requirements.
Strategically Addressing the Gang Crisis
District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez brought attention to the rising gun violence and gang activity in Athens-Clarke County. Gonzalez noted how the ACCPD has increased its gang unit from three members to seven, but believes more representation is needed on the judiciary side.
Gonzalez proposed building a gang unit composed of one prosecutor, one investigator, and one victim advocate as well as a witness protection program. She stated how the current ADA cannot be relocated to fill these vacant spots so she asked for an increased budget to hire ADA’s for these positions.
Gonzales also suggested creating a community justice center to try to make gang crimes less prevalent.The DA discussed the importance of the agencies working together to combat the gang violence issue. “Myself and Chief Saulters have come together and said ‘What are the needs,’ what can we do?’ Him from the law enforcement angle, and I from the prosecution angle, so that we can get a hand on this issue,” Gonzales said.
Sheriff John Williams responded to Gonzalez by stating that “the sheriff’s office is in fact law enforcement and we are actually doing some things to address the gang problem” such as the CARES Housing Assistance Program, CHAP, community events, and working with schools.
Health Services for In-Custody Residents Contract
Sheriff John Williams brought to attention the issues relating to the current health coverage contract that the Athens-Clarke County jail follows. The contract has not been updated since 2012, however, the prices are being increased despite not expanding services.
Forty-four percent of inmates suffer from mental illnesses and almost 90% have substance abuse disorders. The current medical contract does not cover mental health or substance abuse issues.
Forty percent of inmates have chronic illnesses that need to be cared for. National Nurses United suggested there be at least one caregiver to attend to four patients, but in Athens-Clarke County jail, there are only three nurses for 411 inmates. That makes the ratio one nurse to 137 patients instead of the suggested one to four.