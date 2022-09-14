At a work session on Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department.
The representatives presented project plans for the development of a new East Side Public Library and updates on the expansion progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
SPLOST Project 25
John Simoneaux, SPLOST Project Administrator, detailed the project concept and site selection criteria for SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the development of a new East Side Public Library.
The presentation outlined how over $16 million in funding for the project from SPLOST and state grant funding will be spent. Construction of a 16,000-square-foot library is estimated to take up $7.5 million of the project budget, Simoneaux said.
Proposed project concepts and site selection criteria are broken down into three categories, “Must Have,” “Highly Wanted” and “Nice to Have,” to determine design and site characteristics necessary and possible for the Library, the SPLOST presentation outlined.
These levels were recommended by the User Group and Site Selection Committee, respectively, according to Simoneaux.
Simoneaux concluded the SPLOST presentation by highlighting the project’s next steps.
These steps include public engagement through a survey and several public sessions from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, to discuss the project as well as a Mayor and Commission vote on Nov. 1, 2022, Simoneaux said.
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Expansion Project
Erin Barger, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, led a presentation updating the commission on the progress of the organization’s expansion project and discussing project funding.
Barger explained the purpose and mission of the organization— to end food insecurity in the communities they cover.
“About 19,000 of our neighbors in Athens-Clarke County do not have certainty ever of their next meal and that includes more than 4,000 children in our community and we exist very simply to address that. Our vision is that we will experience a community and we will wake up one day where we have confidence that every neighbor, every person that we meet across our path has certainly of their next meal and we accomplish this by providing access to food and relevant education across a 14 county region,” Barger said.
Barger explained the food bank’s purpose for requesting funding from Athens-Clarke County to support their work. The requested amount, $350,000, is relative to the amount of work and meals mobilized by the organization, according to Barger.
The Planning Department’s comprehensive plan moving forward
Assistant planning director of the ACC Planning Department Bruce Lonnee provided a 5-year update of the 2018 comprehensive plan.
Lonnee clarified this update is not rewriting the plan, but refreshing the goals in today’s terms.
The presentation broke down the plan update from 2022 to June 30, 2023, including all of the meetings, documents and forums the department plans to host and submit by this summer’s deadline.
With the work of this updated comprehensive plan, the department hopes to invest the 3% room they have for special projects toward a number of projects, a growth concept map update and future land use map update being the two top projects after the 5-year plan update is completed, Lonnee explained.
The ACC Mayor and Commission are holding a work session Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall to discuss SPLOST 2020 Project 1, financing for a parking deck at the Classic Center Arena and a draft funding schedule for TSPLOST 2023, according to the ACC website.