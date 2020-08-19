The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission unanimously passed an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public spaces in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a special called session Tuesday night.
The ordinance will allow ACC to enforce the use of facial coverings in public areas as well as private businesses, so long as the business owners consent. ACC assistant attorney Michael Petty said under the ordinance, businesses will imply consent for the county to enforce the mandate unless they post a sign outside the business saying that they do not.
According to the ordinance, the mandate will only be enforced when confirmed cases in the county over the previous 14 days are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Masks are not required for a person who has a “bona fide religious objection” to wearing a mask, a person who is eating or drinking or a person who is outdoors and maintaining social distancing from anyone other than members of their household. Masks are also not required for children under 10.
The ordinance will go into effect at 8 a.m. the day after it receives the mayor’s approval, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17.
The county initially required masks to be worn in public spaces and commercial establishments starting July 9, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended local governments’ ability to require masks in a July 15 executive order. Kemp then reversed this rule in an Aug. 15 executive order, allowing local governments to enforce mask mandates against individuals, but not businesses or organizations.
A person violating the rule will first be given a warning and an opportunity to comply. After that, they will be fined $25 for a first offense and $50 for a second and any subsequent offense.Kemp’s executive order limits fines for violating mask mandates to $50 per offense.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson pushed for the “most stringent enforcement” of the ordinance in the first few days of the University of Georgia reopening.
“The situation with all these students showing up here, not knowing if they have it [COVID], possibly being asymptomatic, not knowing these policies puts our entire community in danger,” Denson said.
The Mayor and Commission also passed a separate resolution requiring the use of masks in property owned or leased by the ACC government. However, the requirement does not apply in polling places, as Kemp’s order prohibits this.
The Mayor and Commission also unanimously passed legislation securing $80,000 to allow the Board of Elections to hire a third party vendor to send absentee ballot request applications to registered voters who have not already applied for an absentee ballot for the November presidential election. The applications will include return postage.
The Board of Elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to those who request them on Sept. 15. Georgia voters have until Oct. 30 to request an absentee ballot for the election, and until Nov. 3 to return completed absentee ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.