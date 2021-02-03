The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed a contract for Tasers and body cameras for police and a project development that would bring in housing and other infrastructure to Lexington Road in its Tuesday voting meeting.
The commission discussed in an executive session the extension of a contract that would supply Tasers and body cameras to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. If renewed, the contract would supply ACCPD with 231 updated Tasers and replace 231 body cameras. In its Dec. 1 voting meeting, the commission postponed voting on the $2.7 million contract extension with Axon technology company.
The commission removed the contract from the agenda following the executive session, which was not available to the public. Mayor Kelly Girtz said the contract needed a "contract language update.”
The housing ordinance would change the designation of around 41 acres of land at Lexington Road from traditional neighborhood to mixed density residential. It was met with disapproval from some Shadybrook Drive residents during the public comment period hoping to delay the vote or dismantle it altogether, citing it will alter their lifestyles and the environment.
“I’ve been there 25 years, built a family, raised a family there and intended to leave the planet there, and leave that property to my children,” Athens resident Tess Cunningham said. “For me to have to endure that … at age 71, have to relocate and start over again — I’m asking that it not be approved.”
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker said going forward with the project will address the problems of affordable housing and gentrification. District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby said the residential building would tower over the Shadybrook Drive, significantly impacting the nearby residents.
“There’s no reason … we have to approve such a big, huge building in order to get the affordable housing that we need,” Hamby said. “The affordable housing component with this developer was an afterthought.”
Hamby continued that people on Shadybrook Drive made an investment on the community for a long time and should not make significant changes because of the development.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle echoed Hamby’s sentiment that the project is huge and would potentially house 1% of Athens residents.
“I do understand the residents’ concerns. When you’re living in single-family homes on fairly large lots, the idea of three- and four-story buildings being a couple hundred feet away is kind of scary,” District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link said. “As someone who lives in town and sees three- and four- and five- and six-story buildings going up all around me, it's not a big deal.”
The housing project’s developer has a contract set to expire Feb. 15. As it approaches, commissioners delayed voting on the ordinance until next week, providing time for more discussion about the issue.
The commission unanimously approved around $267,000 in allocations to several agencies focusing on services for low-income people and granted approval of Bootlegger liquor store’s permit for a drive-thru window at 106 Tallassee Road.