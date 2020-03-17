The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission adopted an ordinance declaring a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

The emergency ordinance restricts public gatherings of 10 or more people in certain spaces and institutes a voluntary 24/7 shelter-in-place until April 7.

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in ACC as of noon Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The University of Georgia has moved instruction online for the remainder of its spring semester.

Clarke County School District and all public school students won’t go back to school until at least April 1, per an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The approved ordinance restricts public gatherings of 10 or more people — not including employees — in restaurants, bars, entertainment establishments, facilities owned by the ACC government or on public property. County Attorney Judd Drake said this rule, designed to promote social distancing, would not apply outside of those specified areas.

District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby said the rule would allow restaurants to continue to operate a drive-thru or complete carry-out orders.

A draft ordinance posted on the ACC website for the meeting originally would have prohibited public gatherings of 50 or more people and enacted a mandatory curfew, making it unlawful for people to “loiter, wander, stroll or play” in public areas of the county between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., with some exceptions.

Mayor Kelly Girtz opened the emergency meeting by reading more than 60 comments about the draft ordinance and the COVID-19 pandemic that members of the public submitted online or in writing. Some commenters praised the ideas in the draft ordinance, while others expressed disdain for them.

District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards said the proposed legislation was not perfect but said the commission needed to act against the “unprecedented pandemic crisis.”

“We have 40 ICU beds in this county,” Edwards said. “And if we do not act decisively to halt and arrest the spread of this virus, these ICU beds will be overwhelmed, and doctors will have to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t.”

District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton said the mandatory curfew mentioned in the draft ordinance did not take into account the homeless or people who depend on public transportation to get to work. She also voiced concerns about the draft ordinance not specifying how the police would handle people who violated the curfew.

District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport said the county should work to educate citizens about the seriousness of the new coronavirus because the ordinance would not stop people from gathering.

District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson initially brought up the idea of implementing a voluntary shelter-in-place order instead of a mandatory curfew. District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link agreed with Denson, voicing concern that a nighttime curfew would not stop the spread of the virus.

The Mayor and Commission voted on the public gathering restriction and shelter-in-place order separately. They then voted to pass them all together as part of the ordinance declaring a local emergency.

Thornton and Davenport voted against prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people. The voluntary shelter-in-place order passed unanimously. Davenport voted against adopting the full ordinance declaring a local emergency.

A livestream of the meeting, which lasted over three hours, drew in over 1,650 concurrent viewers on YouTube alone and was also available on ACTV cable channel 180, ACC’s website and its Facebook page.

District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker and District 8 Commissioner Andy Herod attended the meeting through video chat. District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright was not present.