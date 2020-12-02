Athens-Clarke County District 8 Commissioner Andy Herod served on his last mayor and commission voting meeting Tuesday evening. Herod has served on the ACC commission since 2007 and will complete his fourth and final term in January.
Herod announced in September 2019 he would not be running for a fifth term, telling his constituents there were other things he wanted to pursue in his professional life. Carol Myers, a former Athens Technical College dean, will take Herod’s position as District 8 commissioner on Jan. 5.
Herod and his colleagues said emotional farewells to each other as Tuesday’s meeting came to a close.
“To be able to serve the public as an elected official is a privilege granted few, but I cannot and could not have done it alone...” Herod said. “I thank everybody for working with me. I know we haven’t always agreed on every issue. That’s just the nature of the beast, but I have truly enjoyed this work.”
In their lighthearted goodbyes, District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards read a poem about Herod and District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker rapped a few verses about him.
“I’ve learned a lot from you in my two years on the commission...” Parker said. “I just wish you the best in what’s to come for you. Well-deserved relaxation ahead, and just thank you so much.”
During the meeting, the commission unanimously voted to table an extension of the county’s contract with Axon, the company that manufactures the body cameras and Tasers used by the ACC Police Department. The contract extension would allow for the county to replace 231 body cameras as they are needed and receive 231 new Tasers to replace the ACCPD’s older models. The contract extension would cost the county about $2.7 million.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle said the county does not need to spend $1 million on Tasers, as the ACCPD was doing well without them. ACCPD did not begin using Tasers until 2015. Houle said the ACCPD’s body cameras will remain in operation for “at least a couple more years” under the existing contract.
The mayor and commission will vote on the item again in its January voting meeting.
Parker requested the mayor and commission hold a special called session on Jan. 10 to pass additional COVID-19 relief for nonprofit organizations that help Athenians in need, since she said it doesn’t seem likely that more relief will be coming from the federal government soon.