Over the course of four hours, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission listened to various proposals and summaries at a work session on Nov. 12. Half of that time was spent deliberating and discussing sidewalk proposals and roundabouts.
“By the end of this discussion, we’ll all have traffic engineering degrees,” District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby said.
The Mayor and Commission were presented with different designs of the 2018 TSPLOST project No. 13, a roundabout at the intersection of West Broad Street and West Hancock Avenue. Out of the six potential designs, the Mayor and Commission supported a five-legged design because it provided the most service to drivers, despite it being the most expensive option.
District 8 Commissioner Andy Herod said he supported that option because he wanted “to do it right the first time” and avoid additional construction.
The Transportation and Public Works Department presented its proposals to build sidewalks on Riverbend Road, Cherokee Road and Jefferson River Road as part of the department’s “Athens in Motion” plan to improve bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
The Mayor and Commission told the department to revise its plans to evaluate the cost of incorporating bike lanes next to the sidewalks in all of the proposals.
While some commissioners questioned the necessity of the Riverbend Road proposal, District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport was pleased to see East Athens “get some love” with the Cherokee Road sidewalk proposal.
Commissioners also discussed a proposal to designate the west side of downtown Athens as a local historic district. District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link said accepting the proposal would protect that area’s history and culture, which includes the Hot Corner District and the 40 Watt Club, from outside development.
“Right now, that end of downtown is all that is left for local Athenians and the artists, musicians who settle here because of that [area’s] arts and music scene,” Link said.
Solid Waste Department Director Suki Janssen summarized the department’s two pilot programs that placed dumpsters and trash cans around Downtown Athens to keep streets cleaner and expedite trash collection.
Janssen later explained the budget shortages for the Solid Waste department’s recycling and education programs and facilities. She presented four potential scenarios to cover the costs to the Mayor and Commission for future deliberation.
Closing out the night, interim Housing and Community Development Director Hayley Hayley Banerjee presented a proposal to use federal HOME funds given to ACC to build two low-income, affordable houses at 220 S. Billups Street and 400 Bazzelle Ave. According to Link, the Mayor and Commission is set to vote on the proposal soon.
