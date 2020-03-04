The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission unanimously accepted a resolution supporting a program to decrease recidivism, the tendency of criminals to re-offend, at a voting meeting Tuesday.
Under the proposed program, officers in the ACC Police Department, University of Georgia Police Department and Clarke County School District Police Department can offer people suspected of certain misdemeanors the opportunity to participate in the program instead of being arrested.
The pre-arrest diversion program will roll out in March, according to District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson. The program seeks to provide treatment and employment opportunities for eligible participants to reduce their chances of committing another crime.
Program requirements
When a participant successfully completes the program, the Solicitor General’s Office will not pursue charges, and the case will be exceptionally cleared. Criminal charges will not be documented in court records or be entered in the participant’s arrest history.
If a participant fails to complete their assigned requirements or is removed from the program, the Solicitor General’s Office will prosecute that person’s case.
The resolution lists underage consumption of alcohol, marijuana possession, criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting as misdemeanors eligible for the program.
A person considered for the program must be at least 17 years old. They are ineligible for the program if they have an active arrest warrant or a prior conviction for most felonies and cannot be on probation or parole.
Police would still have discretion to charge individuals and pursue prosecution if there is “reasonable concern” they would not be a viable candidate for the program.
The prosecuting attorney will evaluate the program requirements on a case-by-case basis. These could include community service, restitution, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, obtaining a high school diploma, finding and keeping a full-time job and other programs approved by a pre-arrest diversion policy advisory committee.
The committee — including community stakeholders and former program participants — will assist with the program’s development and will evaluate the program’s operation.
As part of its criminal justice reform efforts, ACC employs a DUI Treatment Court, which seeks to help people substance abuse recover, according to the ACC website.
ACC also has a Treatment and Accountability Court, which provides a probation alternative for mentally ill or mentally disabled nonviolent offenders, according to the ACC website. Athens’s Parental Accountability Court helps parents who are unable to pay child support make regular payments and avoid incarceration.
Lawmakers weigh in
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link said she supported the program but wanted the Mayor and Commission to go further and move toward decriminalizing marijuana.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker spoke in favor of moving forward with the program but had reservations about giving police discretion to not offer the program, which could then be “weaponized against certain communities” due to race.
Mayor Kelly Girtz said Denson and District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith worked in conjunction with ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill and Solicitor General C.R. Chisholm to develop the program.
At the meeting, the Commission also approved a budget amendment allocating $200,000 for an emergency grant to Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, an Athens organization that aims to help community members with mental illness, developmental disabilities and addiction, according to its website.
The emergency grant will be used to renovate a building run by ABHS after one of its housing units fell into disrepair in early 2019. The unit houses the Women’s Services Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program, which provides substance abuse treatment and transitional housing for families. Some women in the program could become homeless, and ABHS is in jeopardy of losing its state licensing to operate the Women’s Services Program, according to the amendment. ABHS will repay the grant over a three year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.