Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz signed a proclamation on Oct. 15 declaring this week, Oct. 18–25, Family Promise Week. The proclamation for the week is in recognition of the nonprofit organization, Family Promise, that aids people experiencing homelessness in the community, according to a press release from the organization.
Family Promise of Athens, formerly known as Interfaith Hospitality Network of Athens, has over 1,000 local volunteers and coordinates 42 religious congregations in the Athens area. It has helped over 600 families find secure and affordable housing since its inception in 2004, according to Girtz’s proclamation.
Family Promise of Athens is one of over 200 Family Promise affiliates nationwide, and all of the affiliates are using this week to raise awareness for the fight against family homelessness and the problems that low-income families have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each year in America, 2.5 million children experience homelessness. One in 16 American children will experience homelessness before they reach the first grade,” Family Promise’s press release said. “The COVID-19 crisis has increased economic instability, creating an even greater risk of homelessness for American families.”
The press release also said that a “generous anonymous donor” will match all donations the organization receives this week, up to $25,000. Family Promise of Athens accepts donations on its website.
