Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10) co-hosted “Principles and Priorities,” a federal budget exercise presented by The Concord Coalition, a nonpartisan think tank that advocates against federal deficit spending.
The exercise took place on Nov. 7 at the Lay Park Community Center in Athens where participants were given a packet with policy items and had to make decisions on budget cuts and spending.
“I like the idea of practice exercises that really put you in the driver’s seat,” Girtz said. “So the idea of having citizens come in and wrestle with budgetary questions was something I was fascinated by.”
The Concord Coalition hosts similar events around the country which are often with one congressperson, said Phil Smith, national field director for The Concord Coalition. Having Girtz and Hice, who come from two different political perspectives, made the event unique.
Hice is a Tea Party Republican who represents Georgia’s 10th district, which includes Athens. While Athens mayors run in a nonpartisan election, Girtz endorsed Democrat Stacey Abrams in the 2018 gubernatorial election and was elected with the support of progressives.
Girtz and Hice each said they valued the opportunity for community members to come together and discuss contentious topics in a civil manner. The elected officials walked around to different groups and interacted with participants throughout the night.
“There is a lot of things that happened here that I wish could happen in Washington,” Hice said. “Primarily, civility, for example, though we disagree on certain policies, we can still do so agreeably and in a civil kind of way.”
Participants in the exercise were randomly split into six individual “committees” in an effort to produce diversity. The groups sifted through issues like healthcare and social security and voted to increase spending or make cuts to specific items. All six groups finished the exercise with deficit reductions.
Participant Eric Gisler said the exercise gave him perspective on how much stuff goes through Congress. Gisler also said he enjoyed going through the exercise with normal citizens because they could “talk about the facts” without it being political.
Hice also said he hoped the exercise showed participants that it can be “a challenge to get a bill across the finish line.” As he interacted with participants, Hice said he could see that challenge in some groups, while others said they had good debate and were able to work through issues.
Although on opposite sides of the political spectrum, Girtz and Hice had a relationship going into the event and it “was easy to be able to say ‘yes’” when Smith approached him with the idea, Girtz said. Girtz said he valued the opportunity to bring the community together.
“If there is anything thematically that I have emphasized as Mayor, it’s the opportunity to build connections,” Girtz said. “Economic connections that need to be bridged, social connections, even infrastructure connections to physically tie people more together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.