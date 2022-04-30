Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz submitted his Fiscal Year 2023 Recommended Budget to the commission for review, according to a Friday press release.
The FY23 calendar begins on July 1, 2022, and extends through June 30, 2023. According to the release, the FY23 operating budget is $166.4 million, a 12.1% increase from the previous year.
Included in the recommended plan is a millage rate of 13.20 for property taxes for property tax year 2022, a decrease of 0.50 mill from last year. Each mill producces $1 of taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The proposed budget also includes salaries for 24 new full-time employees, over $2 million for repair and maintenance of existing park facilities, and the reinstatement of the Police Youth Cadet Corp.
The commission is currently scheduled to vote on the FY23 budget at the June 7 voting meeting.