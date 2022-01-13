Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz announced that he will be seeking a second term in a press release on Thursday. Girtz was elected as mayor in 2018 and previously served as a middle school teacher and a county commissioner for District 9.
In a video released on Girtz’s website, the mayor stands in Coile Middle School, where he first started as a teacher, and gives credit to the classroom for sparking his interest in public service.
“It was through my years as a classroom teacher, beginning right here at Coile Middle School, that I was drawn into public service for the opportunity to create better lives for my students and their families,” Girtz said. “And it is exactly for this same reason, to create better lives for all Athenians, that I’m launching my re-election campaign as your mayor.”.”
The election will take place May 24.