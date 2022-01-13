Kelly Girtz interview

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz sits for an interview from The Red & Black news editor Jake Drukman on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Having previously held positions as Athens-Clarke county commissioner and mayor pro tempore, Girtz has served as the mayor of Athens since 2019. (Photo/Zachary Tate, ztate@randb.com)

 Zachary Tate

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz announced that he will be seeking a second term in a press release on Thursday. Girtz was elected as mayor in 2018 and previously served as a middle school teacher and a county commissioner for District 9. 

In a video released on Girtz’s website, the mayor stands in Coile Middle School, where he first started as a teacher, and gives credit to the classroom for sparking his interest in public service.

It was through my years as a classroom teacher, beginning right here at Coile Middle School, that I was drawn into public service for the opportunity to create better lives for my students and their families,” Girtz said. “And it is exactly for this same reason, to create better lives for all Athenians, that I’m launching my re-election campaign as your mayor.”.”

The election will take place May 24.

Nathalee Simoneau started at The Red & Black in spring 2021 and is the current city news editor. Specific areas of interest include food insecurity, housing/land development and k-12.

