Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz and ACC Police Chief Cleveland Spruill addressed the use of tear gas and police force at the end of Sunday’s protest against police violence in a Thursday YouTube livestream.
Tear gas was used to disperse protesters at around midnight on Sunday. Girtz said during the video it was used because there were “dangerous elements in and converging around Athens.” Spruill said he was worried that ACC police officers would not be able to ensure safety once state troopers and the National Guard had to withdraw their mutual aid around midnight.
Spruill said that the ACC Police Department used “sponge rounds and bean bags” on three individuals in a “defensive posture” to prevent the individuals from picking up tear gas canisters and throwing them back at police officers.
ACCPD used “some less-lethal munitions” but not rubber bullets, John Radford, ACCPD’s acting public information officer, said in an email to The Red & Black early Monday morning. Spruill said he was not aware of their use directly after the protest.
Spruill said mistakes were made last weekend but the ACCPD would look to improve from those mistakes in the protest planned for this Saturday. The ACCPD is setting up a tip line for citizens so communication can improve during the next protest.
“We did the best that we could given the circumstances we had,” Spruill said.
Spruill said he advised putting a curfew in place based on communication from the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and state police. Spruill said ACCPD had covert and visible officers on the ground throughout the day leading up to the protest on Sunday.
Spruill said ACC police officers saw that members of the Boogaloo movement, a right-wing anti-government extremist group, were at the protest. ACC announced around 9:45 p.m. that there was a 9 p.m. curfew on Sunday night.
Spruill explained that ACCPD requested extra resources from the Georgia Emergency Management Association because he did not think there were enough “equipped and trained officers” to address the protest if it got violent. GEMA sent the National Guard and state troopers to assist, but the National Guard had a limited role in crowd dispersal, Spruill said.
Spruill said he would’ve preferred to let protesters continue into the night, but did not think that ACC police officers would be able to control a violent situation if it occurred without help from state forces.
Nineteen people were arrested downtown after the crowd of around 200 was dispersed by tear gas around midnight. Spruill said his objective was “not to arrest people, but to get them to leave.”
Girtz said he apologizes to any peaceful protester that was physically or emotionally harmed, and said he does not condone the use of tear gas or projectiles on any peacefully protesting citizen.
“If we can manage a city with 120,000 rowdy football fans, we can certainly manage a city filled with people in the streets seeking justice,” Girtz said.
Assistant County Manager Deborah Lonon addressed concerns with the curfew implementation and issues with information delay. County Manager Blaine Williams was backpacking out of town during the time of the protest. The curfew was put in place by Lonon and Assistant County Manager Josh Edwards.
Lonon explained that a curfew was put in place to ensure the safety of Athens citizens based on the information she received. She said she doesn’t regret putting it in place, but she wishes that the information was given to the public sooner, during and after the protest.
Girtz said he thanks the Athens community for protesting for justice and encourages those planning to attend Saturday’s protest to be conscious about COVID-19 exposure. He said people who came in contact with someone who tested positive at the last protest should get tested.
There will be another community conversation about the policing process on June 10 at 6 p.m. between Girtz and Spruill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.