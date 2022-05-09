Fred Moorman, a candidate for Athens-Clarke County mayor, was arrested Saturday by the Glynn County Police Department on a charge of public indecency, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Currently on vacation at a home on St. Simons Island, 64-year-old Moorman told the Banner-Herald he was sunbathing in a “secluded area of the beach” Saturday and exposed his buttocks. Someone reported him to the police and he was arrested, charged and released on a $1,256 bond.
Moorman insists what he did was not unlawful and compared it to women wearing thong bathing suits at the beach.
The charge comes just weeks before the mayoral election, which is set to take place on May 24.