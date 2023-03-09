Two Athens men were arrested on March 8 as the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation, according to a press release from Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Police seized multiple kinds of drugs, including over seven kilograms of methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl and over eight pounds of marijuana. The men arrested were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the press release.
The release said the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force were involved in the investigation.