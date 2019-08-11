On March 6, a 17 year-old Cedar Shoals High School student was pepper sprayed and arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer Barbra Fortson after a physical altercation with another student.

More than four months later, Sharee Jackson, the mother of the student who was pepper sprayed, wants three main things: compensation for the bail she paid, the charges against her daughter dropped and the officers’ cases reviewed.

Jackson said her daughter sat in jail for about four to six hours until she was able to come up with the bail money, a $4,600 surety bond from a bail bond company, of which Jackson paid about $500. Jackson said the expenses almost left her homeless.

Since the incident, Jackson said she’s written two complaints to ACCPD and has spoken to Fortson’s superior, who Jackson claims told her that Fortson “got heated,” and said “she’s human.”

Jackson said she also wrote a complaint to the Clarke County School District board, but has not received a response.

“They are trying to sweep me under the rug,” Jackson said.

According to CCSD communications specialist Mary Wickwire, CCSD staff held multiple meetings with Jackson, and an investigation occurred, resulting in Jackson’s daughter being disciplined and suspended for 10 days.

Geoffrey Gilland, ACCPD public information officer, said Fortson was no longer the school resource officer at Cedar Shoals and that she “was offered and accepted an assignment with Recruitment and Retention.”

Use of pepper spray

Jackson claims her daughter was targeted by officer Fortson prior to the incident, and that the fight was already broken up before her daughter got pepper sprayed, leaving no reason for the arrest.