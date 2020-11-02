Houston Gaines is a third-generation Athenian and served as student body president at the University of Georgia before graduating in 2017. For the past two years, Gaines has served as Georgia State Representative of District 117, which covers a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
This year, Gaines is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Mokah Jasmine Johnson, an Athens activist. Gaines defeated Deborah Gonzalez in 2018, who is now the Democratic candidate in the district attorney race for the Western Judicial Circuit.
“Let me tell you first why I’m running for reelection, it’s because I love our district and I want to continue building on the great progress we have made over the last two years,” Gaines said in the opening statement of an Oct. 7 virtual debate against Johnson.
Gaines was not available for an interview with the Red & Black. His campaign website describes him as a “pro-business legislator” who is in favor of reducing the state income tax to less than 5%.
In August, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 288, which allows for certain misdemeanors to be expunged from criminal records of individuals who go four years with a clean record. The bill was co-sponsored by Gaines, and passing “historic criminal justice reform” is one of the achievements listed on the campaign website.
Gaines also co-sponsored a bill which disqualifies anyone who uses a commercial vehicle for human trafficking purposes from being a qualified commercial driver for life. HB 823 was signed into law by Kemp on July 21 this year.
Gaines received endorsements from all of the sheriffs of counties in District 117, which include Barrow, Jackson, Oconee and Clarke counties, at the end of September. Gaines pushed back on the idea of defunding the police in a press release announcing the endorsements.
“I’m honored to have the endorsement of all four sheriffs in the district — a diverse, bipartisan group of leaders who are working to keep our communities safe,” Gaines said in the release. “Now is the time we need to come together in support of law enforcement and pray for their safety. We recognize reforms are necessary, but defunding the police is not the solution, and it’s a nonstarter.
Gaines, along with Republican State Representative Marcus Wiedower of District 119, is supported by the local Republican party.
“[Wiedower and Gaines] are balanced representatives,” said Gordon Rhoden, chairman of the Athens-Clarke County Republican party. “They are not far-right extremists. Neither are they far-left extremists.”
To win, Gaines will likely rely on strong Republican turnout in the counties surrounding ACC. Gaines won Barrow, Jackson and Oconee counties with at least 69% of the vote in 2018. ACC voted in favor of Gonzalez, who won 62% of the vote in the county.
(1) comment
Mr. Gaines is reportedly a grandson of the late Superior Court Judge Gaines in Athens. How about opening up unsolved murder files after 5 years and give citizens a chance to solve these cases? Why all the secrecy provided by the full military armed force of government just like any totalitarian state? Secrecy has obviously failed; how about openness and honesty for a change Mr. Gaines? Jennifer Stone killed behind the Bus Station in 1992, 28 years and counting; Tara Baker about 20 years ago on the east side of Athens. Let's end this secrecy nonsense and open up the files to the truth for a change? What do you have to hide? Winfield J. Abbe, Ph.D., Physics citizen for 54 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.