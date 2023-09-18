At the heart of downtown Athens, people experiencing homelessness line the intersection of College Ave and Clayton Street. The rates of homelessness in Athens have increased by 20% within the past year.
As Athens continues to build more luxury apartments and student housing, housing in Athens is becoming less affordable and livable for many permanent Athens residents. Lack of affordable housing often results in Athens locals becoming homeless. Nonprofits such as The Backpack Project and Our Daily Bread are trying to support the homeless population despite challenges in the community.
Luxury builds limit affordable housing
The amount of people that were homeless but sheltered — whether that be in temporary shelters, transitional shelters, rapid rehousing, etc. — has decreased since last year, while the number of people that are both homeless and unsheltered has more than doubled during the same period.
Co-director of The Backpack Project, Claire Grant, attributes the increase in the amount of people struggling with homelessness to the lack of affordable housing in Athens. Instead of affordable housing, luxury apartments exclude the Athens locals that need housing the most.
“We’re building more and more luxury student housing,” Grant said. “What might be affordable for a college student is not necessarily affordable for a family or people that are working two or three jobs and [who] might not have enough room for their kids.”
Affordable housing in the Athens area is crucial because 62% of renters make less than $50K. Additionally, ACC has approximately 16,000 low-income households — those earning less than $35K.
Within the past 10 years, Athens has seen an influx of luxury apartment complexes that cater toward the student population. Furthermore, from 2020 to 2022, ACC has seen a 15% increase in average rent costs. A trend currently seen within the housing market is owners renting out multiple bedroom houses to several students, rather than renting houses out to a single family. This allows the homeowner to make more money off of the rentals. In addition to marketing towards the student population, these complexes often include requirements in their leases that prevent local Athenians from renting.
The Standard, located at 600 N. Thomas St., requires all residents to fill out an application before renting. Some of the requirements of the application include a security deposit 1.5 times the value of one month’s rent if renters cannot provide an approved guarantor. A guarantor — in the case of The Standard’s terms — is someone who is “at least 25 years, and preferably a family member.” Guarantors cosign on the lease, thereby ensuring that they will pay rent if the resident fails to.
Requirements like these prevent many Athens locals from being able to afford housing.
Patrick Howard, Community Director of Our Daily Bread, another nonprofit that aids those experiencing homelessness, also mentioned the requirements that have recently developed in Athens’ leases.
“A lot of landlords are requiring or have certain stipulations or policies in renting that really apply more towards the college population than it would the local population,” Howard said. “Your credit score has to be a certain thing. You can’t have anything on your record, and you have to have your first and last month’s [rent]. A lot of the places that don’t require that either don’t have availability, or they’re not safe and affordable.”
In the case of many Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen guests, compromising between a livable, safe and affordable home is the only way to afford housing in the area. Howard estimates that 80% of the guests that he serves at Our Daily Bread are actively experiencing homelessness.
Athens-Clarke County’s August Affordable Housing Investment Strategy states that while the number of households has grown 20% within the last 10 years, housing in Athens has only grown by 5%. The same report states that four of five Athens homes are market-rate, meaning they are not subsidized and therefore are not legally required to be affordable to certain income levels.
ACC’s August Affordable Housing Investment Strategy
Even the renters that do find housing are affected by changes in Athens’ housing market. ACC’s August Investment Strategy also included a survey of Athens’ renters. In the past five years, 71% of renters experienced rent increases of over $100, and 29% experienced rent increases of over $300. Additionally, 39% of those surveyed said that high prices have prevented them from becoming homeowners.
The August Investment Strategy focused on public subsidy, land use and tenants’ rights. The main solution is a $5 million investment into a local housing fund. ACC’s current housing investment consists of an average $1.7 million annually from the federal government. One of the many purposes these funds would be allocated towards is expanding down payment assistance.
ACC’s Mayor and Commission will vote on Oct. 3rd to determine whether or not the August Housing Investment Strategy will be implemented.
Although nonprofits such as The Backpack Project and Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen provide aid to those experiencing homelessness in the city, rates of homelessness continue to grow.
Athens nonprofits address homelessness
The Backpack Project is a student-led nonprofit that aids the Athens community by serving hot meals every Saturday. Sometimes their meals are served at the local shelter, Bigger Vision of Athens, other times at the Athens-Clarke County Library. Additionally, The Backpack Project provides seasonal supplies, such as blankets and jackets in the winter, and bottled water and sunscreen in the summer, to locals experiencing homelessness.
Grant, a masters student at UGA, has noticed a trend of nonprofits “fizzling out” after college student volunteers leave or leadership changes. Since college students contribute largely to the Athens population, in a way homelessness is perpetuated by a constantly changing population.
“We’re really trying hard to work on making our organization sustainable for the future because we don’t want to just kind of disappear,” Grant said. “The people of Athens have experienced that for years and years.”
Grant wants local college students to “be aware of what’s going on outside of the college and get involved where [they] can,” and to “then take that to wherever [they] go next, being involved in the community there and really learning about the community outside of [their] bubble.”
“There’s this term in social work: upstream and downstream interventions,” Grant said. “Upstream interventions are basically policy and community wide things. And then downstream interventions are people that are already in need and are already in crisis.”
The Backpack Project provides downstream interventions by offering food to those experiencing homelessness. But Grant mentioned the importance of both upstream and downstream intervention. Furthermore, Grant highlighted the importance of non profits collaborating to address needs in the community.
“We do our best to support those more sustainable, upstream, long term interventions in any way we can, with community partnerships and things like that,” Grant said.
Howard from The Backpack Project said something similar about the nonprofit community in Athens.
“One of the things that I’ve seen in my short time in the nonprofit sector, and even what I’ve heard from others that have been in the work and the work longer than me is that, this is the most that I’ve seen organizations work with each other versus working focused on themselves,” Howard said.