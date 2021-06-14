The Athens Nurses Clinic will host their annual fundraising event, Tomatoes at Terrapin, for the 11th year in a row. Occurring on July 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Terrapin Brewery in Athens, there will be food and live music by Athens-based folk music ensemble, Green Flag Band. The clinic is accepting sponsors and donations for the event via their website until June 21.
The Athens Nurses Clinic has served the Athens community since 1988.They provide health care at no cost to uninsured patients.
“We are all responsible for our neighbors, when they have a bad patch. After finishing UGA and medical school, my father held free clinics every Saturday up at his farm for the people in that county who didn't have much access to transportation,” said Paige Cummings, executive director of the Athens Nurses Clinic. “He believed a free country takes care of its own, and so does the Nurses Clinic.”
In addition to offering health care, the Athens Nurses Clinic focuses heavily on education and disease prevention. These services include acute care, health and education counseling, dentistry, women’s health and pharmacy prescriptions.
“The cost of keeping patients healthy is very low compared to treatable problems becoming urgent.” said Laura Driscoll, coordinator for the Patient Assistance Program.
However, offering low-cost services can be financially difficult. After a funding setback four years ago, the clinic’s staff had to work for free or at decreased pay. They also had to decrease hours of operations. Events like The Tomatoes at Terrapin Fundraiser allow the Athens Nurses Clinic to bring in enough funds to continue normal operation.
“We are grateful and appreciative of the 30 years of support from the Athens community,” Cummings said.