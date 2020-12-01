After months of uncertainty and a lengthy legal battle costing tens of thousands of dollars, Athens-Clarke and Oconee County residents will choose between former H.D. 117 State Rep. Deborah Gonzalez and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney James Chafin in the runoff election to finally determine their next district attorney.

The runoff was triggered after neither Gonzalez, Chafin or Interim DA Brian Patterson secured over 50% of the vote to become the next DA for the Western Judicial Circuit on Nov. 3.

Gonzalez received 48.38% of the vote while Chafin received 34.94% of the vote. Patterson received 16.68% of the vote, removing him from contention.

Gonzalez, a Democrat, is running on a progressive platform,promising to fight mass incarceration by ending cash bail for low-level crime and low-risk offenders and to reduce prosecutorial overcharging. Gonzalez also promises to not prosecute low-level marijuana possession cases.

“Although we did not receive 50+ percent of the vote, when you look at the total of votes our campaign received in comparison to our opponents, the message is quite clear,” Gonzalez said in a Nov. 4 press release. “Our community wants change in the criminal legal system and that they believe I am the person to make that happen. We have been successful up until now, and we will bring the victory home on December 1st.”

Chafin, who started working for the Western Judicial Circuit DA’s office in 2006, is running as a nonpartisan candidate.

Chafin promises to be tough on violent crime, marketing his experience in the offices as a special victims unit prosecutor.He also wants to expand the district’s pre-trial diversion programs and accountability courts to help non-violent young offenders who are facing addiction, mental health crises and poverty. Chafin also promises to work with child-based community programs to educate children about the dangers of gangs and gun violence.

“I am honored and excited to have a spot in the Dec. 1 runoff. Our focus will continue to be electing a District Attorney with the experience necessary to keep our community safe and serve effectively from day one,” Chafin said to The Red & Black on Nov. 5. “I ran for this position as a nonpartisan candidate because I believe the DA should be committed only to serving with integrity —not a political agenda.”

After former DA Ken Mauldin resigned in February, the DA position was thrown into limbo for several months as his resignation triggered a 2018 Georgia law that gave Gov. Brian Kemp the power to choose the next DA for Athens-Clarke and Oconee county instead of voters.

After yearlong court battles, Athens and Oconee residents will choose their next district attorney In an effort spanning almost the entirety of 2020, Deborah Gonzalez sued Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for effectively canceling the 2020 district attorney election for Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties.

The law specified if Kemp made the appointment anytime after May 3 — six months before Election Day — his appointee would serve until the winner of the next DA election in 2022 took office.

Gonzalez sued Kemp in federal court with the help of Atlanta attorney Bruce Brown, which she funded by establishing the Justice Warriors Political Action Committee. Gonzalez has been outspoken against Patterson and Chafin, who both did not aid her financially or otherwise in the legal battle.

The Georgia Supreme Court eventually found the law unconstitutional on Oct. 28, clearing the way for the election.