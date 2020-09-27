Athens Orthopedic Clinic will pay $1.5 million to the U.S. Department Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights after a 2016 data breach by hackers, according to an article from Health IT Security. The OCR, which is housed under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, audited the clinic after the hacking and revealed “systemic noncompliance with the HIPAA rule.”
The breach was caused by the hacking group “thedarkoverlord,” which in 2016 hacked into multiple health care systems to steal patient data to sell on the dark web or use to extort providers. The group stole the data of more than 655,000 patients before the end of its hacking campaign, according to the article. One member of the group was indicted in 2019.
In June 2016, AOC was notified that some of their patient records were posted online for sale. One of the hackers called the clinic two days later and demanded payment in exchange for the records, according to the article.
The group used stolen third-party credentials to access AOC’s medical records system, which includes patients’ Social Security numbers, according to the article. The group had access to the clinic’s records for more than a month.
The hackers posted the stolen data online, and three AOC patients sued the clinic in August 2016. The case was initially dismissed but will be heard at the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court after the Georgia Supreme Court overruled the dismissal in January.
The OCR audit of the clinic revealed a range of noncompliance with HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patient information from being disclosed with the patient’s consent or knowledge.
AOC did not maintain HIPAA policies and procedures or secure business associate agreements until 2017, and it did not provide privacy training to workers until 2018, the audit found. The OCR also found the clinic did not follow HIPAA requirements for its electronic health records, according to the article.
In addition to the $1.5 million fine, AOC entered into a corrective action plan with OCR. The clinic must review all relationships with vendors and third-party service providers. The clinic will also conduct a security risk analysis of its electronic system vulnerabilities.
AOC must “review and revise its policies and procedures to comply with HIPAA, with ‘particular revisions’ to its technical access controls for all network and server equipment, systems, and software applications to prevent impermissible access to ePHI,” according to the article.
This is an excellent article by Jacqueline GaNun and the Red and Black. If I were teaching a class in probability theory I would use this as as good example of a low probability event which actually happened. The probability of events varies from zero, 0, where the event is impossible or can't happen, to one, 1, where the event is certain to happen. Any event with probability greater than zero, no matter how small, can happen. Many people have the false idea that events with low or very small probability can't happen. What would be the chance of an organization being caught up in this maze of bad luck and being forced to pay over $1 million in fines plus complicated audits? Wasn't this their bad luck day? How many others are doing the same or worse but not caught? Never assume an event can't happen even if it seems improbable. Assumptions are very dangerous things. I have observed one of the former
Superior Court judges jay walk across Hancock St., which can be very busy and dangerous at certain times of the day. He was very lucky he was not struck by a car. I never observed him cited for it either by an Athens Police Officer. Isn't this why we have laws against jay walking? However I was cited for making a "rolling" stop at a stop sign in my neighborhood where no cars were going either way and almost everyone does this. The fine was almost $200.00. I was ambushed. It is very difficult to defend against an ambush. In less than a month our family is forced to pay to this government about $13,000.00 property tax plus water runoff taxes too! I try to be a responsible citizen and voluntarily obey all laws but it is not an easy job when the Federal Regulations alone are a whole wall in any law library! Winfield J. Abbe, Ph.D., Physics citizen for 54 years.
