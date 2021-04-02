Originally from Thomasville, Ali Hall grew up dancing at a pre-professional ballet company in south Georgia when she said she began to experience severe lower back and hip pain in high school.
“I had been through a lot of different physical therapy and nothing was really working. And it got to the point where I couldn’t sit through a day at school because I was in so much pain,” Hall said.
Finally, as a last attempt to free herself of the pain, she began to see a new physical therapist who also happened to practice Pilates. She was pain-free within a month.
Pilates is a low-impact exercise founded by Joseph Pilates, who built up his strength using physical conditioning that focused on muscle strengthening and posture realignment after being sick with several conditions as a child.
A journey to success
Hall said she originally planned to go to the University of Georgia and study exercise science, possibly go to physical therapy school and then go back and either work for the Pilates studio her mentor owned or own one of the studios from the franchise in another town.
Hall’s plan completely changed when she cut ties with her mentor after realizing they did not see eye-to-eye and that her vision and mission for Pilates did not align with her former studio’s.
“It was like a little push into the shallow end without jumping straight into the deep end,” Hall said. “And looking back, I always liked leadership roles and things like that as a child. And you know, is that the little girl that got called bossy all the time?”
But embarking on a journey to start a business is no easy feat. Hall said while her family and friends were supportive, they still did not completely understand the pressure and stress she faced. She said entrepreneurship can be “really, really lonely” and “very isolating sometimes.”
Challenges as a female entrepreneur
“I think my age and the fact that I’m a female … I feel like I have to fight extra hard to be taken seriously sometimes,” Hall said.
She said she felt people looked down on her because she was college-aged and constantly had to prove that she did have legitimate plans for a business. She also faced a lack of support from her former mentor, who is also a woman.
“I think it somehow hurts worse coming from another female because you expect there to be some support there, and there wasn’t,” Hall said.
Hall said this and the loneliness she faced being an entrepreneur drove her to seek out female entrepreneur collectives in Athens. She is a member of the Southern Coterie and the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, and is now looking into business coaching groups with other women.
This is how Hall met Hannah Groseclose, another female business owner who owns Hinge Creative Co., a branding and graphic design company. Groseclose said she had been going to Hall’s pilates studio and taking classes but didn’t formally meet her until they both went to a women in business seminar for their business coach.
“I would say friends but also I feel like she’s almost like a little sister so I guess a mentor-ish, you could say,” Groseclose said. “She’s so wise beyond her years that I feel like she’s really not that much younger than me. I feel like she plays a big part in trying to encourage everybody that is a female entrepreneur.”
Start of Pure Balance
“Doors just kept opening and I just kept walking through them. And before I knew it, I had a brick and mortar space,” Hall said.
Pure Balance officially opened on Sept. 18, 2018. The Pilates studio offers three different classes at a variety of times. The philosophy behind the name is to find balance between mind, body and spirit, Hall said. She said the studio embodies this by trying to shift the mindset of its clients to make them understand that “their worth doesn’t have to do with their weight.” She said she hopes to actively combat diet culture in the studio’s future.
Hall said she still struggles to maintain balance in her life. She said she has fallen victim to diet culture and struggled with disordered eating in the past and while she is in recovery now, she still occasionally manages those thoughts and mind shifts that come back. Physically, she also struggles in finding time to give herself rest because exercise is her work.
“It’s this mix of finding grace when I’m like, ‘Okay, I really do need to rest, I just can’t do it today.’ And that’s okay. It doesn’t make me any less of a Pilates instructor,” Hall said.
At a recent female entrepreneurship conference, Hall said she told a woman about her love for the color teal — the color of the Pure Balance logo and main studio ceilings.
“She stopped me halfway and said, ‘You’re your color,’” Hall said. “You’re strong, empowering and also really calm.”