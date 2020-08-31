In the 25 years Kelley Blasingame and her husband, Greg Blasingame, have owned Quality Glass Company, she said she has never seen an uptick in plexiglass sales like the one her company is currently experiencing.
Plexiglass distributors in Athens experienced an increase in sales for see-through barriers amid the coronavirus. The University of Georgia purchased plexiglass and Lexan to install these barriers.
To protect customers, students and workers, stores and schools across the country are installing plexiglass dividers and a stronger and more bendable plastic product, called Lexan, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In May, Plaskolite, the nation’s largest manufacturer of the plastic needed for face shields and barriers, was producing at nearly 100% capacity and faced backlogs of 15 weeks, according to Forbes.
The CDC suggests public health departments should install physical barriers, such as plastic sneeze guards. Now, locations across Athens, including UGA, are installing them.
Plastic problems
Christy Clark, owner of Clark Glass & Mirror, and Blasingame said the uptick in plexiglass and Lexan sales began when stores began opening back up in May. After the initial boom, however, Blasingame and Clark both said sales have begun to settle down, as most stores that wanted plexiglass or Lexan shields have already installed them.
Oglethorpe County Schools reopened on Aug. 12, and Clark and Blasingame both think school systems will order more plastic shields once they realize where the barriers are needed.
At the onset of the pandemic, Blasingame said Quality Glass had been selling plexiglass and Lexan to St. Mary’s Health Care System, but now has deals with UGA, Five Points Bottle Shop and several doctor’s offices and other stores across Athens.
As interest in plexiglass and Lexan shields increased, Blasingame said Quality Glass had to start ordering whatever they could get from their supplier. With increased demand, Quality Glass started contacting suppliers to see how long lead times would be, or the time it would take for the products to be made from start to finish.
“Normally, when we would place an order, we would get it within a week. And then, we would place an order, and we would be told, like the 4-by-8 sheets of Lexan, those back in May had lead times of August,” Blasingame said.
Because of this increase in demand, Blasingame said Quality Glass started ordering larger sheets of plexiglass and Lexan. The company usually doesn’t order these larger sizes as they aren’t as popular. However, without knowing the future of plastic barrier supplies, Quality Glass ordered whatever it could get its hands on.
Clark said while Clark Glass & Mirror used to order five sheets of plexiglass and Lexan a month, it now has to order 15 to 20 sheets per week. This increase, she said, is due mostly to the orders of barriers from Oglethorpe County School District and Madison County Government, along with doctor’s offices and stores.
“We’ve actually gotten so many calls, our suppliers usually would get the plexiglass to us the next day, but now it’s maybe a two to three day turnaround. And of course, that also increases the prices,” Clark said.
UGA’s plexiglass shortcomings
UGA experienced challenges in ordering the plexiglass and Lexan it needed for the shields and sneeze guards, according to an Aug. 25 email from UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor. In the past six months, Trevor said UGA faced challenges in material availability on both a national and local level.
UGA has installed plastic barriers at customer service counters, reception desks, service stations, lecterns and classroom podiums. Other than the sneeze guards, Trevor said UGA uses plexiglass and Lexan for other projects but typically not in significant quantities.
Scott Nelson, a history professor at UGA, expressed his discontent with the height of the plexiglass shields installed in LeConte Hall on Twitter. The plastic shield did not reach his mouth, rendering it essentially useless in blocking potential droplets of the coronavirus from spreading past the shield. Nelson said the same shields were installed in every classroom he went into in LeConte Hall over the summer.
Nelson said he teaches fully online because of his health conditions. However, he said he’s one of few who is allowed to teach fully online, and he’s not the tallest in the department.
“I'm potentially a super spreader, right? I'm talking to 30 to 50 students, speaking loudly, I've got my head pointed out that I can basically spit on everybody with the tiny little drops of spit on everybody in the class… A faculty spreader would be a very dangerous person because we deal with so many students all at once, and we’re standing. So I think, you know, there's some sense of putting [the barrier] there, it just should have been higher,” Nelson said.
According to an email from Trevor, the university has placed sizable orders for plexiglass and Lexan. When asked about UGA’s financial investment in the ineffective shields, Nelson said he thinks it was “millions of dollars wasted.”
“I think the plexiglass shield is hygiene theater, right, to make the appearance of hygiene, while not, in fact, being especially hygienic,” Nelson said.
