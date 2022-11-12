Multiple politicians, pastors and citizens from across Athens spoke at a state of emergency meeting on gang violence at Ebenezer Baptist Church West on Nov. 3, held by Athens-Clarke County Chief of Police Jerry Saulters and District Five Commissioner-Elect Dexter Fisher.
The meeting occurred in the wake of a gang-related shooting on Gaines School Road on Oct. 21 that led to the death of a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old in the hospital.
“What we’ve seen after that shooting was that next week we had 12 shootings, over 100 rounds fired in this community with usually high powered rifles shooting in people’s houses with children inside,” Saulters said. “We can't afford to have that in this community.”
Fisher said that the meeting’s purpose was to leave with solutions that politicians could implement when they take office. He proposed that gang members have a summit to ease tensions and resolve conflict.
“Folks that’s been in the game before and understand the culture, we're gonna ask them to go and say, ‘Hey, can we have a summit?’” Fisher said. “And sit down, have some conversation and see what we can do to pump the brakes on some of the violence that’s going on.”
The feud between two major gangs in the area – Red Tape Gang and EBE/EBK – led to the shooting on Gaines School Road, according to police at the meeting.
The oldest identified gang member thus far is in their mid-to-late twenties, and the youngest is estimated to be around twelve, an ACCPD officer said.
Pastors and community leaders also spoke at the event, calling for more opportunities for young people to succeed and for individuals to help and support youth of their community that are subject to poverty and gang involvement.
“We go through our seasons, we all have been teens, we've all been rebellious,” said District Three Commissioner-Elect Tiffany Taylor, who grew up in Athens. “We've all fallen on the wayside. But it's not to give up hope on our youth. Because who knows, these teenagers who are committing crimes feel like they don’t have anybody on their side.”
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, former Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, talked about the opportunities for youth at the Teen Social Justice Club – a part of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement that she founded.
“We do need mentors,” Johnson said. “I want to partner with anybody in here that has the time..We need the compassion, we need you to be there, we need you to pick up your phone when a child is having a situation and a mother is at work until six o'clock.”
Mayor Kelly Girtz also spoke at the meeting.
“It is going to take all of us because it's going to take everyone building relationships, particularly with those vulnerable young people,” Girtz said. He said that younger mentors will be more efficient than those of older generations.
“They've got those direct personal relationships, to be with those folks to keep them out of these streams of violence, and keep them from falling into that river in the first place,” Girtz said.