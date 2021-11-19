In a Friday press conference, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced the arrest and indictment of several alleged gang members as a result of a months-long investigation.
The department announced that 13 individuals, nine of whom are from Athens, have been federally charged resulting from Operation Tourniquet, a joint investigation between several law enforcement agencies including ACCPD, the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force and several other agencies across Georgia.
Federal indictments against the individuals were unsealed and search warrants against the suspects were executed in Athens and the surrounding counties on Thursday, ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill said. Charges against some of the suspects include distribution of heroin, intent to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine base and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among others.
Spruill said Operation Tourniquet was an investigation into higher-level members of the 1831 Piru street gang. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia, the group is “an organization of alleged drug traffickers and violent offenders in Athens-Clarke County with ties to metro Atlanta.”
In total, Spruill said 37 people have been charged throughout the course of the investigation.
Four firearms, nearly 7 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of cocaine, 2.3 ounces of heroin and nearly $6,500 in currency were seized Thursday during the execution of the search warrants. Over the course of the entire operation, law enforcement has recovered far more.
The press release estimated the total street value of drugs recovered through the operation to be more than $800,000.
The 13 recent defendants had their initial court appearances on Thursday in a federal court in Macon. Their detention hearings will occur on Nov. 22.
Spruill said that in recent months, Athens has experienced an increase in aggravated assaults involving firearms, which he said are often committed by members of street gangs. He said Operation Tourniquet began in May to combat the trend.
“Between May and November, investigators spent an innumerable amount of time investigating and developing evidence against some of the most prolific criminal street gang members plaguing our community,” Spruill said.
Peter Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said violent crime has been increasing across the state. He said the investigation is not over, and that he expects additional defendants and charges to be brought in the case.
“We’re working proactively with Chief Spruill, with our FBI, federal and state and local partners in an attempt to make sure that we have a safe community here in Athens and across Georgia,” Leary said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison is prosecuting the case, according to the press release.