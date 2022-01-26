The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced the arrests of two more alleged gang members, according to a Wednesday press release.
The two men, 25-year-old Demarkreon Reid and 24-year-old Travious Huff of Athens, were arrested for multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, the release said.
Reid is on probation for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, simple battery, criminal trespass, possession of drug-related objects and disorderly conduct, according to the release. Huff is on probation for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, simple battery, simple assault, pointing a gun or pistol at another, discharge of a gun near a highway or street and carrying a weapon without a license.
So far, ACCPD has arrested 23 alleged gang members and associates as part of a larger effort to combat criminal gang activity.