The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced the arrests of six alleged gang members as part of a larger effort to target criminal gang activity in a Friday press release.

The six men arrested were all between the ages of 18 and 20. Property from several recent burglaries and four guns were found during the arrests, according to the release. Charges against some of the men include burglary, carrying a weapon without a license and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

ACCPD made the arrests in conjunction with the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, according to the release.

During a press conference last month, ACCPD announced the indictments of 13 other alleged gang members as part of Operation Tourniquet, a large-scale investigation into street gang members. ACCPD Lt. Shaun Barnett said in an email to The Red & Black that the six new arrests were not a result of Operation Tourniquet, but they were part of a focused effort on gang activity.