The Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced on July 15 that Jeff Clark, Mike Hunsinger and Jerry Saulters have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief.
The office of the Deputy Chief is in charge of all ACCPD bureaus consisting of the Central Communications Bureau, Community Support Services Bureau, Investigations Bureau, Standards and Training Bureau and Patrol Bureau. The deputy chief reports to the chief of police who in turn reports to the county manager.
Upon Spruill’s arrival in February, Clark and Hunsinger previously served as interim deputy chiefs, while Saulters was previously the captain of the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
“The Deputy Chief position requires an individual to possess an extensive law enforcement background, excellent communication skills, and a deep knowledge of the agency,” Spruill said in a news release. “Their combined 73 years of experience will be a great asset.”
Clark started his law enforcement career at ACCPD in 1997. During his time with ACCPD, Clark served as a sergeant and lieutenant in both the Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigations Bureaus.
In 1987, Hunsinger started his career of law enforcement at the University of Georgia Police Department and in 1988, he joined the ACCPD. During his time at ACCPD, Hunsinger served in “all bureaus within the agency.” Hunsinger has a Master’s degree in public administration from Clayton State University.
Saulters began his law enforcement career with ACCPD in 1998 as a uniform patrol officer. In 2005, he was assigned to the robbery/homicide unit of the CIB, and in 2007, Saulters was promoted to Sergeant in the CIB. Saulters has served as Lieutenant, Shift Commander, Captain and bureau commander for CIB.
Saulters is also the father of former ACC police officer Taylor Saulters, who was fired after body camera video showed Taylor Saulters hitting a fleeing suspect with his patrol vehicle in June 2018. Since then, Taylor Saulters secured a job in Oglethorpe County as a police officer.
